Overnight Fire At H.K. Porter Site Prompts Evacuations

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Huntington Fire Department crews are investigating after a fire sparked at the abandoned H.K. Porter site on Sabine Street late Thursday night. Deputy Fire Marshal David Teusch tells our partners in news at ABC21 the fire started around 11 p.m. When crews got there, they saw a lot of fire through the windows.

In 2002, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management found evidence of hazardous materials including asbestos and lead on site. Teusch says there have been several cleanup efforts through the years. Huntington County officials had planned a cleanup of the site on May 9.

The fire marshal tells ABC21 several neighbors have voluntarily evacuated due to air quality concerns but explains evacuations aren’t mandatory. Crews are expected to stay on site through the early part of Friday. As of 2:40 a.m., Teusch reported the fire is under control.