Overnight crash on West Jefferson Boulevard leaves one person dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police were called just after midnight to a crash on the city’s near-southwest side that left one person dead.

Officials say that a vehicle, driven by a man, was westbound on West Jefferson Boulevard at a high rate of speed, when he’s believed to have failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Engle Road, colliding with a southbound vehicle driven by the woman.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say speed and alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash. Toxicology tests on the male driver are pending as the investigation continues.