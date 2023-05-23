Overnight Armed Robbery, Suspect In Custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating an overnight armed robbery on the city’s south side. Shortly after Midnight, police were called to to the intersection of Broadway and Taylor Street following a call by a woman who told dispatch that she was just robbed at gun point.

Officers quickly responded to the scene, obtained the suspect’s description, and minutes later apprehended a male that matched the victim’s description in the 2000 block of Broadway.

Soon after, the victim positively identified the male as the person that robbed her with a firearm. The victim told officers that she was afraid for her life during the robbery.

Curtis Branch III was arrested on preliminary charges of: Robbery (level 3 felony), Unlawful carrying of a handgun (convicted felon) level 5 felony, and intimidation level 5 felony. The incident remains under investigation.