Over $3 Million In Grants Coming To Northeast Indiana To Improve Roads and Bridges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Communities in Senate District 14 in Indiana are set to receive more than $3 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program…

That, according to Republican State Senator from Leo, Tyler Johnson. The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1.27 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

“The funds this grant program provides are important to communities across Indiana,” Johnson said. “It is vital for our residents to have reliable roadways, and I look forward to the continual improvement in our infrastructure.”

In Senate District 14, Allen County is set to receive $1 million, while Fort Wayne specifically also will receive $1 million. North of the city, the town of Ashley will receive $450,000 while the town of Woodburn will receive over $550,000. A full list of grant recipients can be found here.