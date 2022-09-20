Over $1,127,000 Million Raised For Breast Cancer Research Monday At Very Bradley Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was tremendous day Monday for raising money for breast cancer research. The 28th Vera Bradley Classic on Monday saw participants from all over Northeast Indiana take part in the annual golf tournament at Fort Wayne Country Club, accompanied with the “Pink Pickleball” tournament and ceremonial celebration dinner. By events’ end, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raised over $1,127,000 for breast cancer research at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Since 2000, the foundation has provided over $38.6 million of funding for breast cancer research.