Out compliance sex offender arrested in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): An out of compliance sex offender in Celina was arrested Wednesday.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a tip early Thursday that a sex offender was living at a residence he had not reported.

Deputies found that Christopher Berogan, 29, was living at 1400 West Market Street #41 in Celina, where he had been living for several months. His last reported address was 3335 Oregon Road.

Berogan was arrested without incident with the help of the Celina Police Department and was taken to the Mercer County Jail.

He is held without bond and is awaiting charges from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.