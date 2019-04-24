Ossian man charged with child porn possession

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Ossian man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The Wells County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 26-year-old Coty Burton yesterday afternoon.

An investigation into Burton that started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in February led police to search his home.

He was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, and police say additional charges are possible as they continue to search his electronics.