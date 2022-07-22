Orland man arrested for kidnapping

ASHLEY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Ashley-Hudson Police Department says that one man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after a Thursday morning arrest.

Just after 7:30 a.m. officers were called to 200 of East Railroad Street for a reported kidnapping of a 23-year-old male. Officers learned that the victim had been reportedly battered, forced into a vehicle, and taken from the area.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Levi S Stetler of Orland. After putting out an attempt to locate on the vehicle, it was found on 800 West, north of US 20 by Indiana State Police troopers. The victim was found inside the vehicle. Police also found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Stetler was arrest and charged with level 3 kidnapping with a deadly weapon, level 5 battery with a deadly weapon, level 6 felony intimidation, level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, and C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.