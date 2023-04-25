Organizational Changes Coming Within Vera Bradley Management

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Vera Bradley have announced additional corporate reorganization and cost reduction plans. The popular Northeast Indiana based handbag manufacturer announced the company is making additional corporate organizational changes and targeting $12 million in incremental cost reductions for the fiscal year, including the elimination of approximately 25 corporate positions as part of an overall plan to further right-size the expense structure of the enterprise.

Jackie Ardrey, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, stated, “We are committed to returning Vera Bradley and Pura Vida to profitable growth and generating strong cash flow as a Company, which I believe will deliver value to our shareholders over the long term. Earlier this year, we launched Project Restoration, focusing on four key pillars of the business for each brand – Consumer, Brand, Product, and Channel – to drive this long-term profitable growth.”



Ardrey went on to add, “I am pleased to announce that Michael Schwindle will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer on May 8. His track record of driving profitable growth, along with his passion for retail and operational excellence, will be instrumental as the Company executes Project Restoration and in the years beyond.”

Schwindle is a retail industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, including more than 15 years in Chief Financial Officer roles, delivering strong results through profit improvement and by providing innovative solutions. Since early 2020, he has served as CFO for accessory and jewelry retailer Claire’s. Previously, he held CFO roles at specialty retailers Fleet Farm, Payless ShoeSource, Harry & David, and Musician’s Friend, as well as other key financial roles at Home Depot and Limited Brands. Schwindle began his career at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

The company is making several organizational changes in the Marketing, Ecommerce, Product Design, and Product Development areas that will eliminate approximately 25 corporate positions. Vera Bradley will also reduce other non-payroll costs throughout the organization, including but not limited to: non-working marketing expenses, third-party contracts and professional services, logistics, operational costs, and travel.