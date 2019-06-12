Optimism returns to Electric Works project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Electric Works is “back on track.”

That’s the update developer RTM Ventures delivered to the Fort Wayne City Council last night, which is a turnaround from a letter they posted a couple of weeks ago saying a group of “people in power” was actively working to sabotage the project.

The Journal Gazette reports that now the developer feels they’re “within spitting distance” of their November deadline to get all of the necessary financial obligations set up.

RTM representative Josh Parker said the response from city officials as a result of the open letter was “exactly what was needed.”