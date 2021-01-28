Operation Groundhog nets several drug-related arrests in Kosciusko County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 21 people have been arrested after a massive, overnight narcotics sweep in Kosciusko County.

The Sheriff’s Department says that several months of covert surveillance and undercover operations conducted by NET43, multiple people were incarcerated on numerous charges and what officials call high-priority arrest warrants. Narcotics and firearms were also seized in the raids.

Arrested:

Michael Andres Catalan, 22, of Warsaw Charge: Dealing Marijuana $5,250 surety and cash bond

William Paul Clutter, 41, of North Webster Charges: Two Counts Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia $10,500 surety and cash bond

Lowell Kenneth Collins, 54, of Warsaw Charge: Visiting a Common Nuisance $400 cash bond

Joshua Brant Hawthorne, 40, of Winona Lake Charge: Visiting a Common Nuisance $400 cash bond

Joshua Lee Herr, 40, of Nappanee Charge: Visiting a Common Nuisance $400 cash bond

Nicholas Andrew Irvine, 28, of Warsaw Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine $10,250 surety and cash bond

Ashly Danielle Johnson, 30, of Warsaw Charge: Visiting a Common Nuisance $400 cash bond

Haleigh Renae Johnson, 28, of Pierceton Charges: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia $5,250 surety and cash bond

Amanda Joy Justice, 37, of Claypool Charge: Visiting a Common Nuisance $400 cash bond

Larry Ellis Konkle, 53, of Warsaw Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine $5,250 surety and cash bond

Derek Charles Krichbaum, 36, of Warsaw Charge: Probation Violation $5,250 surety and cash bond

Nicole Rae Pearson, 31, of Warsaw Charge: Visiting a Common Nuisance $400 cash bond

Robert Keith Powell, 30, of Warsaw Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine $5,250 surety and cash

Cassandra Kay Secor, 31, of Warsaw Charges: Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Obstruction of Justice $30,500 surety and cash bond

Daniel Byron Slone, Junior, 34, of Warsaw Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine $5,250 surety and cash bond

Christopher Dwight Spangle, 35, of Warsaw Charge: Visiting a Common Nuisance $400 cash bond

Nicholas Scott Stahl, 30, of Etna Green Charge: Visiting a Common Nuisance $400 cash bond

Andrew Taylor, 31, of Syracuse Charge: Visiting a Common Nuisance $400 cash bond

Bryan David Trager, 57, of Warsaw Charge: Maintaining a Common Nuisance $5,250 surety and cash bond

Kira Margaret Tuttle, 38, of Columbia, IN Charges: Two counts Possession of Methamphetamine, Manufacturing Paraphernalia $15,500 surety and cash bond

Brandon Lee Warren, 42, of Warsaw Charges: Two Counts Dealing Methamphetamine, Failure to Appear $41,200 surety and cash bond

The defendant’s charge (arrest) is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) 43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake Police Departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. If you have information on suspicious drug activity, drug trafficking, or drug suspects; please contact NET43 at NET43@kcgov.com or by telephone at 574-372-2494.