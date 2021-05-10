Open Streets Fort Wayne to return on Aug. 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Open Streets Fort Wayne will return for 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 29.

This year’s edition will take place from 12-4 p.m. along the South Calhoun Street corridor from Superior to Pontiac streets. That will include access to The Landing, Promenade Park and neighborhoods.

The free event will have games, music, food and more along the 1.5-mile route, which will also allow people to walk, bike and play in the street.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.