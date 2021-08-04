Open Streets Fort Wayne to return Aug. 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Open Streets Fort Wayne will return on Sunday, August 29, 12 – 4 p.m. for the fourth year. The free, community, people-powered event will provide participants with a safe space to bike, walk and play along the 1.5-mile corridor. There will be something for people of all ages and cultures to enjoy together with games, music, food and much more planned. The Knight Foundation is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Open Streets Fort Wayne.

“Open Streets has become a summer tradition and we’re looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors to enjoy a special day,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Providing unique events and having excellent quality of life amenities position Fort Wayne as an attractive community to live, work and play. I continue to be encouraged by the excitement, positivity and investments we’re experiencing in our City.”

The event will take place along the South Calhoun Street corridor from Superior to Pontiac streets, and with connections to The Landing, Promenade Park and many neighborhoods along the way.

“I encourage everyone to come out to explore the Open Streets route, taking it by wheel or by heel! With 1.5 miles from end to end, it’s a manageable distance for many to walk or bike,” said Amy Hartzog, Program Manager for Open Streets Fort Wayne. “We have also partnered with CTN for free bus transportation around the event with designated bus stops for people on foot to take advantage of during Open Streets.”

One of the highlights this year will be the All-America City Awards Presentation at the Park Foundation Pavilion in Promenade Park. A representative from the National Civic League will present Mayor Henry with the All-America City plaque at 11:45 a.m., followed by the Open Streets Bike Parade at noon.

The Open Streets Bike Parade will begin at Promenade Park and finish at Pontiac Street. Residents of all ages are encouraged to join the bike decoration contest that will take place at 11a.m. at Promenade Park, before Open Streets officially starts at 12 p.m. Multiple awards will be presented for the following themes: Fort Wayne People and Places, Fort Wayne Companies, Inventions and Innovations and Fort Wayne Schools and Sports. This year’s theme is Spirit of the Summit City. Please visit openstreetsfw.org to register for the bike decoration contest and to learn more about the bike parade.

Fort Wayne’s Open Streets is a unique way to get some exercise, socialize with new and old friends, visit the businesses on historic Calhoun and enjoy over 100 free activities along the route including live music, BMX, roller derby, soccer, pickleball, table tennis, nature activities, yoga, fitness classes, chess, Harry Potter Wizards Unite, dancing, outdoor curling, bubble machine, and much more. Visit openstreetsfw.org for activity hub updates and all the latest information.