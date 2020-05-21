Open Streets cancelled for 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Open Streets Fort Wayne has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19.

The event was set to take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020. The 2021 date has been set for July 11.

Given the current circumstances, we cannot in good faith, deliver the quality event participants have come to expect from Open Streets Fort Wayne while guaranteeing the health and safety of event participants,” said Amy Hartzog, Open Streets Program Manager. “We are also sensitive to ensuring the funds that are donated are spent responsibly. We will continue to work hard to deliver a top-notch event in 2021.”

Open Streets is a free event sponsored by the city’s public works division that includes outdoor activities including walking or biking along a two-mile, car-free route in the city.