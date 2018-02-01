Oops! Couple realizes $1,000 prize is actually $1 million

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Cindy Ooley and her husband, Steve, took a trip to Hoosier Lottery headquarters for what they thought was a $1,000 winning ticket. Instead, they went home with a $1 million Powerball prize.

Hoosier Lottery officials began interviewing Cindy about her win, which is standard procedure, but that’s when Steve looked down at the ceremonial big check. Cindy was mid-conversation when Steve realized what the check said. He interrupted.

“That’s not $1,000,” Steve said.

Hoosier Lottery officials had to explain to Cindy and Steve that they won $1 million.

“This is nuts. This is crazy,” Steve said.

Cindy and Steve immediately called the bank as this wasn’t the small transaction the couple originally expected.

“We’re not going to have to watch things quite as closely,” Cindy said.

Cindy purchased the winning ticket at a Meijer in Carmel. With little time to react to the news, Cindy and Steve were unsure what their plans would be for the $1 million prize.