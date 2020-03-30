Online map can help Hoosiers find food assistance

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): An interactive online statewide map can help Indiana residents seeking food assistance find what they need.

The Indiana Family and Social Services developed the map in partnership with the state’s food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and the food bank group Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.

The map shows two types of organizations: food pantries and meal sites. Food pantries are locations where Hoosiers can pick up groceries to prepare and use at their homes. Meal sites serve packed meals, which are ready to take home and eat.

Find the map, and more information, here.