One shot, two charged after Saturday shooting on Hanna St

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot another adult male Saturday in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to a residence in the 2300 block of Hanna St. on a report “someone was shot in the yard”. On arrival, officers located the victim lying in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound. Police provided aid until medics arrived, who then transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Reports indicate that the victim was a 41-year-old male. The suspect in the shooting is 19-year-old Jevonte Bates. Police say that the victim and Bates’ mother, were involved in a domestic dispute at the time Bates shot the victim.

Police initially believed that Bates was in the home when they arrived, but he was later arrested at a different location.

Jevonte Bates is charged with attempted murder. His mother, Jevonda Bates, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and was charged with felony domestic battery towards the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.