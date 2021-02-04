One seriously injured in overnight crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person suffered life-threatening injuries after an early-morning crash in Fort Wayne today.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Coliseum Blvd. and Goshen Rd. just after 1am after witnesses reported seeing an SUV on its side and a female lying in the middle of the road. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police believe the SUV had been westbound on Coliseum when it hit the concrete median and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash, and police believe high speed was a factor.

Westbound Coliseum Blvd. was closed to all traffic between Harris and Goshen Roads while police investigated and cleared the scene.