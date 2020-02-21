One seriously injured in head-on Defiance crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO): A Defiance man was seriously injured in a head-on crash Friday morning on State Route 111.

Ohio Highway Patrol troopers were called to SR 111 near Hammersmith Road at 10:51 a.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Troopers say the driver of a car going south on 111 struck a pickup truck head-on after missing a curve.

The driver of the car was taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Promedica Toledo Hospital with minor injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup was taken to Defiance Regional medical Center and then airlifted to Promedica Toledo Hospital.

State Route 111 was closed for two hours after the crash, which is still under investigation.