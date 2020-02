FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured in a fire Monday morning on the city’s northwest side.

Firefighters were called to the 10,000 block of Valentine Road just before 11 a.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Crews found a man suffering from burns to his hands and face along with smoke inhalation.

The fire was put out quickly, and the cause is still under investigation.