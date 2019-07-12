One seriously injured in crash with dump truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash between a Fort Wayne Street Department dump truck and another vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wallace and Hanna Streets shortly before 2am today, when the driver of the other vehicle slammed into the back of the dump truck, which had been stopped at a red light. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Police say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.