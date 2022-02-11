One Person Injured In Crash Thursday In Dekalb County

DEKALB CO., Ind. (WOWO): A two car crash Thursday in DeKalb County injured one person.

43-year-old Jamy Heimann was traveling North on I-69 just South in the left lane when he tried to move into the right lane where he said he somehow struck the trailer of a 72-year-old Flip Franciszek in the process that was traveling in the right lane. Heiman then said he was diabetic and he felt his blood sugar drop while driving just before the accident.

Heimann sustained facial lacerations and was transported by EMS to an area hospital for further treatment. Franciszek was not injured in the crash and there was no visible damage to the trailer he was hauling. The accident remains under investigation.