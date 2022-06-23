One Person In Serious Condition After Thursday Morning Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne investigators are trying to find a cause in a two-story house fire that left one person seriously injured early Thursday morning. According to The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne Fire Department crews arrived at 408 W. Baker St. shortly before 1 A.M. Thursday after receiving a call about a residential fire with people trapped inside. Firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor of the home and one adult passed out on the front porch, according to officials. Firefighters worked to revive the victim who was taken to a hospital in serious condition. No other people were found inside the house and crews had the blaze under control in less than 15 minutes.