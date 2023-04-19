One person hurt after overnight motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning in Fort Wayne.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Fort Wayne police were patrolling the area of East Rudisill Blvd. and Hessen Cassel Rd. when they found a motorcycle on its side in the roadway. They then located an adult male laying on the side of the road suffering from injures sustained in a crash.

Police say it appears the male was traveling north on Hessen Cassel Rd. when he lost he control, striking several trash cans before crashing.

He was transported to a local hospital and is described as being in critical condition.