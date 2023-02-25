One person found dead in downtown blaze

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A building fire in downtown Fort Wayne Friday night resulted in one death.

At around 9:20 P.M. the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 300 block of West Superior Street on a report of a building fire. When fire crews arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the building and various portable toilets located along the building.

Some firefighters forced their way into the building to extinguish the fire while others attacked the engulfed porta-potties. Fire crews discovered a body while attacking the blaze.

The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes. The building sustained moderate fire and water damage and heavy smoke damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.