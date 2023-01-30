One person found dead in apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died, and another was rescued after a Sunday evening fire on the city’s west side.

It started around 7:51 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Taylor Street on a report of smoke inside an apartment building.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke inside a public stairwell of the building. firefighters located someone on a second-floor balcony in the back of the building and rescued them with a ladder.

Crews located the fire in a first-floor apartment and found an adult victim in a hallway. The fire was in the bathroom and hallway of the apartment. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the surrounding apartments and ventilated the smoke out of the building.

Fire crews took 31 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire investigators are currently trying to figure out the cause of the fire.