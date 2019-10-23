One person dead after police-involved shooting in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Law enforcement agencies are currently responding to Yeoman Park in Huntington County on reports of an active shooting involving police that has left one person dead.

According to the Indiana State Police, it started with officers attempting to locate a person that was armed with a handgun in the area of Yeoman Park on the east side of Huntington.

Soon after the search started, a Huntington County Police officer fired a shot.

It is unclear if any additional shots were fired by anyone else.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, one person is dead, but the Indiana State Police is unclear as to how they died.

Detectives are currently investigating the scene as a police-involved shooting.

At around 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Huntington County Community Schools Corporation had placed Flint Springs Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Crestview Middle School, Riverview Middle School, Horace Mann Elementary and Huntington North High School on a soft lockdown due to the armed man that officers were attempting to locate.

In a soft lockdown, students and staff continue their normal day, however, the doors are locked and no one is allowed out of the building.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.