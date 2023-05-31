One person dead after Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died and another was injured as a result of a Wednesday morning crash.

The single vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. in the area of 8500 W State Road 22.

Officers located an adult passenger with extensive injuries walking around the vehicle, with an adult driver trapped inside.

Both were flown to a Fort Wayne hospital, where the driver was pronounced deceased.

The crash is still under investigation, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.