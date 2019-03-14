One man is dead after three vehicle crash on toll road

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is dead and one is injured in a three vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road.

According to Master Trooper Tony Lomonaco of the Indiana State Police, a man driving a box truck westbound on the toll road east of the Fremont exit around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The box truck then crossed through the center median striking a semi which caused that semi to hit another semi.

The driver of the box truck, 44-year-old Shawn L. Alston of Chesterfield, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the semi drivers suffered minor injuries and was sent to Parkview Regional Center in Fort Wayne where they were expected to be treated and released.

Both semi drivers were wearing their seat belts, however, it is unknown if Alston was wearing his. The crash remains under investigation pending the autopsy and toxicology results.