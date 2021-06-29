One Man Injured In Moped Accident Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Just before 5 P.M. Monday, Fort Wayne Police responded to the area of Coldwater and Cook Roads for the report of a traffic accident with injuries.

Upon their arrival, crews found an adult male victim that had been operating a moped down on Coldwater Road who had substantial injuries as he was not wearing a helmet. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Reports from witnesses indicated that the victim was traveling southbound on Coldwater Road recklessly before losing control after hitting a barrel and struck the ground.

Further details, including the victims name have not been released.