One man in critical condition after Friday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night on the city’s near southwest side.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3500 block of Owaissa Way at 10:13 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim told police that he was shot in the area of Gruber Avenue and Vesy Avenue before he drove to the Owaissa Way location where family called 911. Police went to the reported scene of the shooting and found evidence of it happening there.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stopper st 436-7867 or use the free P3 tips app.

The incident is still under investigation.