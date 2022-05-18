One Man Dead In Motorcycle VS SUV Crash In Steuben County Tuesday

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Tuesday motorcycle VS SUV crash in Steuben County has claimed the live of one man. On Tuesday afternoon, Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of State Road 120 and County Road 300 West. It is there where they encounter a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV. 74-year-old Kenneth R Steele of Orland Indiana had been eastbound on SR 120 driving his motorcycle along with his passenger 75-year-old Janice Steele where he was struck by the SUV driven by 68-year-old Guy Griffith of Fremont. Both o Kenneth and Janice were ejected in the crash as Kenneth was later pronounced dead at the scene while Janice was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Neither were wearing a helmet. Griffith, the driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.