One man arrested in DeKalb County after fleeing traffic stop, located by drones

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
95
("Police Car Lights" by Scott Davidson, CC BY 2.0)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested after being chased by DeKalb County officers and Noble County drones Saturday.

Police conducted a traffic stop around 4:30 a.m. on Fitch at Coldwater Road. The 2009 Elantra Hyundai pulled over, and Nathan A. Conn, 37 of Garrett, ran on foot into a wooded lot.

Allen County and Avilla police assisted with the search, and Noble County officers sent out drones.

A drone located Conn, who had cuts to the hands and face.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and booked in on resisting and an outstanding warrant.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here