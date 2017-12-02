One man arrested in DeKalb County after fleeing traffic stop, located by drones

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested after being chased by DeKalb County officers and Noble County drones Saturday.

Police conducted a traffic stop around 4:30 a.m. on Fitch at Coldwater Road. The 2009 Elantra Hyundai pulled over, and Nathan A. Conn, 37 of Garrett, ran on foot into a wooded lot.

Allen County and Avilla police assisted with the search, and Noble County officers sent out drones.

A drone located Conn, who had cuts to the hands and face.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and booked in on resisting and an outstanding warrant.