One killed, two injured in house explosion

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): The Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating after a fatal house explosion in Mercer County.

Montezuma Fire Chief Lee Braun says officials got a 911 call to an address in the 3700 block of County Road 716-A, just south of Montezuma, at 8:20pm Sunday after the house was flattened by an explosion.

The blast caused numerous fires around the area. A 72-year-old woman, Rosie McClurg of Montezuma, was killed; her husband was not home at the time and was not hurt.

Two neighbors who were out on their patio at the time of the explosion were also hurt: one by falling debris, and the other by the force of the explosion. Both were treated and released at a nearby hospital.

Initial findings say the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but the investigation is ongoing.