One killed, three injured in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One woman was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of South Calhoun Street on a report of a crash at about 10:15 a.m.

Police say one vehicle was going south on Calhoun while the other was going north. The latter vehicle then crossed into the southbound lane and struck the other.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.