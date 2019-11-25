UPDATED: One killed, three injured in buggy crash Sunday afternoon

By
WOWO News
-
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One person has died and three people are injured after a buggy was hit by a truck Sunday.

Suzanna Schmucker, 43 of St. Joe, was a passenger in the buggy that was struck by a vehicle in the 26000 block of State Road 37 in Harlan Sunday afternoon at 4:51 p.m. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death due to blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, and her manner of death was an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

EARLIER: Four people are injured after a buggy was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, around 4:50 p.m. police were called to the 25000 block of State Road 37.

Two people are in serious condition and two are in critical condition.

A portion of State Road 37 is closed near the Indiana Ohio state line as crews process the scene.

Updates will be provided as further details become available.

