UPDATED: One killed, three injured in buggy crash Sunday afternoon

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One person has died and three people are injured after a buggy was hit by a truck Sunday.

Suzanna Schmucker, 43 of St. Joe, was a passenger in the buggy that was struck by a vehicle in the 26000 block of State Road 37 in Harlan Sunday afternoon at 4:51 p.m. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death due to blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, and her manner of death was an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

