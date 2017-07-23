One killed, one injured in Saturday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man died and another is in good condition after a shooting late Saturday night.

Fort Wayne Police say the shooting occurred just before 11:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lillie Street after reports of shots fired. Officers found a man who was shot near the intersection of Lewis and Lillie.

They also became aware of a possible second victim in that shooting who had been involved in a car crash. Police found that man inside a car in the 1400 block of East Lewis Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe both men were in a car in the 1200 block of Lillie Street when they were shot. They also believe one got out of the vehicle and ran toward the intersection of Lewis and Lillie, while the other victim was driving westbound on Lewis before he crashed into a parked car.

No names have been released at this time. Police also have not made any arrests at this time, and no further information on a possible shooter is available. This shooting remains under investigation.