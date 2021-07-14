One killed in Tuesday evening crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash caused by one driver running a red light ended up killing the person they collided with Tuesday evening.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Coliseum and Sherman Boulevards at about 5:56pm after a black Honda ran a red light on Coliseum and slammed into a black Nissan that had the right-of-way and was northbound on Sherman.

The driver of the Nissan was trapped in the vehicle and ended up dying at a nearby hospital a short time after firefighters were able to free them from their car.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene during the investigation, and the intersection was closed while police processed what happened and helped clear the area.

No charges or further details were released.