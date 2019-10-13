One killed in Sunday stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has died after a Sunday morning stabbing.

Police were called to the 900 block of Francis Street at about 10:45 after a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police believe a man and woman were arguing before the stabbing. The woman was interviewed by police. However, no arrests have been made in the incident at this time.

The victim’s identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. Police are still investigating.