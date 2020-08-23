One killed in Steuben County crash

By
Darrin Wright
-

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 37-year-old Angola man has died after an early-morning crash in Steuben County Saturday.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, officers were notified at about 6:24am of a crash on Bayview Rd., north of County Road 275 North. A motorcycle had been traveling northbound on Bayview when it left the ride side of the road and hit a road sign.

The driver, 37-year-old Anthony Strawser, was not wearing a helmet at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here