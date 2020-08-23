One killed in Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 37-year-old Angola man has died after an early-morning crash in Steuben County Saturday.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, officers were notified at about 6:24am of a crash on Bayview Rd., north of County Road 275 North. A motorcycle had been traveling northbound on Bayview when it left the ride side of the road and hit a road sign.

The driver, 37-year-old Anthony Strawser, was not wearing a helmet at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.