One killed in standoff with Fort Wayne police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead after a shootout with police this morning in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 10000 block of Hickory Tree Road at 11:44am after someone reported a disturbance in which a gunshot was fired inside the house.

When police arrived, they were fired upon by the man, who barricaded himself inside the house as officers returned fire. Police tried to talk him into coming out, but eventually officers had to make entry, where they discovered the man’s body. He had died from a gunshot wound, and police are currently unsure if he shot himself or was killed by a police officer’s bullet.

Nobody else was injured, and the incident is under investigation. The Indiana State Police will also investigate the situation as a police action shooting, and the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is over.