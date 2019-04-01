One killed in south side shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s south side Monday.

Police were called to a home in the 5400 block of South Harrison Street near Bishop Luers High School just after noon. Once inside, an officer found a man unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity, cause and manner of death at a later time.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in this case. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867).

This case is still under investigation.

