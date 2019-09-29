One killed in Saturday night shooting

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Broadway Street at around 11:50 p.m. on a report of gunshots fired. While on their way, police were notified that someone had been shot. When police arrived, they found a man lying in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by paramedics.

The victim’s name, cause of death and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Police are searching for evidence at the scene and trying to find witnesses. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police.

