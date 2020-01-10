One killed in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A woman was killed and a teen was injured in a crash in Blanchard Township Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to U.S. 224 near County Road 5 just after 7 a.m.

Troopers say an SUV driven by a woman was going east on 224 when a pickup truck driven by a teen struck the SUV head-on. The pickup then came to a stop in the middle of the road. That’s when a semi truck going west on 224 struck the pickup.

The woman in the SUV, Angela Schumaker, 39 of Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital after suffering serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

This crash is still under investigation.