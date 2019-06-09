One killed in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): One person was killed in a reported shooting in Marion Sunday morning.

The Marion Police Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that they were called to the 2500 block of Jefferson Circle just after 6:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police discovered one person suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. That victim was then taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

Police are still investigating, and more details have not yet been released. If you have any information, call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.