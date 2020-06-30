One killed in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in Kosciusko County.

Deputies were called to a crash on CR 1100 W just south of CR 1200 N in Scott Township just before 6 p.m.

Officials say a motorcycle going south on CR 1100 W crashed into a minivan turning left into a driveway, striking the van in the side.

Bryce L. Hershberger, 26 of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The woman driving the minivan was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.