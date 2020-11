KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Cromwell man was killed in a crash in Kosciusko County Saturday morning.

Deputies say a woman was driving a a 2000 Nissan Altima north on SR 13 at 6:45 a.m. That’s when officials say the car left the east side of the road, struck a tree and rolled near Southshore Drive.

The passenger, Tyler Goodpaster, 24 of Cromwell, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.