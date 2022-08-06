One killed in Friday afternoon Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died at the scene of a Friday afternoon crash in Steuben County.

Steuben County Sherriff’s deputies responded to the area of SR 120 near CR 850 W shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Initial reports show that a 2007 Nissan Titan pickup truck driven by a 50-year-old Howe man was going westbound on SR 120 from CR 850 W when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2012 Volkswagen passenger car nearly head on.

A female front seat passenger in the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene. A male driver and two children were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.