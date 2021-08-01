One killed in DeKalb County crash

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man was killed in a single vehicle crash in DeKalb County Sunday morning.

Deputies say a man was going west in the 7500 block of State Road 8 between 7 and 7:15 a.m. when his SUV drove off the roadway without braking or turning into a person’s front yard before striking a tree and coming to a stop.

It is unclear why the victim, Edward Yoder, 80 of Saint Joe, left the road. Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash at this time. However, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

An investigation is still ongoing between the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.