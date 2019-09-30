One killed, four critical after Sunday crash in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A child has died and four others are in critical condition after a van rear-ended a tow truck Sunday.

Allen County Sheriff’s deputies tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 that a van struck an oncoming tow truck at the intersection of O Day Road and W. Washington Center Road just after 1 p.m. Deputies say the van failed to stop at the intersection before striking the tow truck.

A young girl was thrown from the van and died. Three others in the van suffered critical injuries. Meanwhile, the tow truck driver also suffered critical injuries after the truck turned over on impact. The two other people in the van were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was shut down during the crash investigation.